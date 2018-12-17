Marathon Oil (MRO) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.80 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.