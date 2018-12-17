Mark C. Adorian Buys 100,000 Shares of StatPro Group PLC (SOG) Stock

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG) insider Mark C. Adorian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,894.42).

Shares of LON:SOG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Monday. StatPro Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.46).

Get StatPro Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/mark-c-adorian-buys-100000-shares-of-statpro-group-plc-sog-stock.html.

About StatPro Group

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for StatPro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatPro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.