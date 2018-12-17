Markston International LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Markston International LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 4.3% of Markston International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,730,674,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,908,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA opened at $318.75 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $293.01 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

