Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,853 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.19% of Marriott International worth $83,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,720,000 after buying an additional 7,140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,245,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,623 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 678,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $107.66 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

