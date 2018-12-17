Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews acquired 6,380 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAC stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $158.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

