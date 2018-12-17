Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.62 Million Stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 939.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Mazor Robotics worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mazor Robotics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MZOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Mazor Robotics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Mazor Robotics stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Mazor Robotics Ltd – will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

