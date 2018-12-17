Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.44 Million in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $617.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JOUT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

