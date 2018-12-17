Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.51 Million in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 666,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $24.97 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

