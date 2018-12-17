Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,147 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in L3 Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,187,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $191.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $172.54 and a 52-week high of $223.73.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

