Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,785,000 after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,769,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hancock by 16.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,553,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock alerts:

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. Hancock Holding has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/marshall-wace-llp-takes-2-36-million-position-in-hancock-holding-hbhc.html.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.