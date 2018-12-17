Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 41,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 144,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $14.21 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $227,391.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,116 shares of company stock worth $3,795,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/marshall-wace-north-america-l-p-acquires-41000-shares-of-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.