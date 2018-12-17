Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 171,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 38,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,400.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,976 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

