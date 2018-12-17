Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.17 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,814,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.22% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 374.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,268,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In other news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

