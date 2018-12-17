Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $841,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.16% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,997,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 221,793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 377,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.39. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $9,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $357,951.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,496.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,507 shares of company stock worth $18,016,990. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

