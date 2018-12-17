Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 6,000 Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf (XLC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf (NYSEARCA:XLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

XLC stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Communicat Svs Slct Sec Spdr Etf has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

