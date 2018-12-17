MARUBENI CORP/ADR (MARUY) versus MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) Head-To-Head Survey

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) and MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and MITSUBISHI CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARUBENI CORP/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53% MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MARUBENI CORP/ADR and MITSUBISHI CORP/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARUBENI CORP/ADR $68.09 billion 0.18 $1.90 billion N/A N/A MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.63 $5.05 billion $6.51 8.47

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than MARUBENI CORP/ADR.

Dividends

MARUBENI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and MITSUBISHI CORP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARUBENI CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MITSUBISHI CORP/S beats MARUBENI CORP/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw materials; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.; and Qatar Petroleum. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

