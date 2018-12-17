Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,554 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 668,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $262.71 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $245.57 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.76.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,970 shares of company stock worth $7,929,357 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

