Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 356,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,517,770.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $33.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/mastrapasqua-asset-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-air-lease-corp-al.html.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.