Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.45 Million in Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $314.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

