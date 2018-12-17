Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,097,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 143.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $905,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,083 shares of company stock valued at $49,986,496. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 304.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

