Materion Corp (MTRN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Materion were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Materion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 10.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 699,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Materion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Materion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $941.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

