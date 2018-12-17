Mattel (MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Mattel stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 456,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after acquiring an additional 568,489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,050,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,183,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,295 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

