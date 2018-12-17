Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 548,090 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12,038.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,090 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,536,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Leonetti & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 221,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $140.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.10 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

