Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18,540.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932,600 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 1.67% of General Dynamics worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $168.97 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.44.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

