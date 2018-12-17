Maxim Group Analysts Give Beigene (BGNE) a $170.00 Price Target

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) received a $170.00 target price from stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CLSA started coverage on Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

BGNE traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.62. 10,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,107. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.79. Beigene has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,854,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,313.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,122 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

