Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Emcor Group (EME)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

“Although EME can work on more government projects in a U.S. recession, we believe EME’s stock price may struggle to achieve meaningful upside as the stock market prices in the end of the current streak of impressive macroeconomic growth.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Emcor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Emcor Group stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emcor Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

