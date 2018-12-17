Maximine Coin (MXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $751,803.00

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Maximine Coin has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $751,803.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. Over the last week, Maximine Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.02303946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00143336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00182842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,628,773,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

