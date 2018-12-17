MCAP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $627.00 (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, MCAP has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. MCAP has a market capitalization of $52,222.00 and approximately $627.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCAP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.02300955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00142973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00183181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028686 BTC.

MCAP Token Profile

MCAP launched on May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. The official website for MCAP is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MCAP Token Trading

MCAP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

