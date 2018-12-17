Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $183.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

