McKesson (MCK) vs. Medizone International (MZEI) Head to Head Review

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medizone International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.06% 26.55% 4.42% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Medizone International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $208.36 billion 0.11 $67.00 million $12.62 9.24 Medizone International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Medizone International does not pay a dividend. McKesson pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McKesson and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 1 6 7 0 2.43 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson presently has a consensus price target of $145.99, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Medizone International.

Summary

McKesson beats Medizone International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

