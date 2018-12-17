Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Boosted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,510,248.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,744 shares of company stock valued at $85,311,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

