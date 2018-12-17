Meritor (MTOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritor in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

MTOR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,239. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.48.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $3,894,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 58,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $933,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,224,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 194,686 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 521,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

