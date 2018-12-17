Mero (MERO) Tops One Day Volume of $103.00

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Mero has traded 618.4% higher against the US dollar. Mero has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mero alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00006287 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero Profile

MERO is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 2,705,558 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin. Mero’s official website is mero.network.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.