Mesa Air Group (MESA) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mesa Air Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $681.59 million $33.26 million 8.13 Mesa Air Group Competitors $13.33 billion $926.23 million 9.28

Mesa Air Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mesa Air Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mesa Air Group Competitors 432 1394 1955 155 2.47

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.28%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group Competitors 7.25% 47.87% 5.15%

Summary

Mesa Air Group rivals beat Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

