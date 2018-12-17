MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,447,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,508,244,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,084,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,080,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,328,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $76.28 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

