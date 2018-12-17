MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $265,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,383,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 38.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,931,000 after buying an additional 408,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-2310-shares-of-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.