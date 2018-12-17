Metlife (MET) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.33

Media coverage about Metlife (NYSE:MET) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Metlife earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of MET opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

