Metro (B4B3) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.41 ($15.59).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.08 ($12.88) on Thursday. Metro has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.