MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.40.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 80.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 14,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $766,736.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter worth $114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 135.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter worth $155,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.