MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

MFS California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CCA stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. MFS California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.65.

About MFS California Municipal Fund

MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.

