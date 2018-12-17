Middleby Corp (MIDD) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 17,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Middleby stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.88. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.45%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

