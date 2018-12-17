MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. MintCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $213.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

