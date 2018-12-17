Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Post by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-post-holdings-inc-post.html.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.