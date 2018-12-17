Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $55,840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 19.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,239,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,658,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $323.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

