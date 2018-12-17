Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,595 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,595 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-6595-shares-of-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.