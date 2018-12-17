Mizuho Analysts Give Starbucks (SBUX) a $75.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.23.

SBUX opened at $65.34 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

