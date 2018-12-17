MOAC (MOAC) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. MOAC has a market capitalization of $31.53 million and $75,823.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00014673 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $18.94 and $24.68. During the last week, MOAC has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006968 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001701 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

