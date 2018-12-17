Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mogo Finance Technology also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,609.72% and a negative net margin of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 million.

MOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo Finance Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Mogo Finance Technology worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

