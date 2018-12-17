Molecule Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (MOL)

Molecule (CURRENCY:MOL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Molecule token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Bit-Z. Molecule has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1.22 million worth of Molecule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Molecule has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.02323815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00142831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00182898 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Molecule

Molecule’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,782,432,251 tokens. Molecule’s official Twitter account is @MOL_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Molecule’s official website is www.mol.one.

Buying and Selling Molecule

Molecule can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Molecule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Molecule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Molecule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

