Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 564,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $124,695.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 35,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $4,739,995.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,394 shares in the company, valued at $144,796,079.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,264 shares of company stock worth $15,618,037. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

